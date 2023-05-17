Senior lecturer at MTU Kerry appointed to CORU board

A Senior Lecturer at Munster Technological University, has been appointed to the health and social care professionals council, CORU.

Professor Muiris O’Laoire was announced to the role by Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly.

CORU is the body responsible for regulating health and social care professions, with a role in education and training in the industry.

Advertisement

Professor O’Laoire, who is a lecturer in the School of Health and Social Sciences at MTU Kerry Campus, joins his colleague, Dr Patrick McGarty, who was also recently appointed to the board.