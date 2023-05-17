Advertisement
News

Senior lecturer at MTU Kerry appointed to CORU board

May 17, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Senior lecturer at MTU Kerry appointed to CORU board Senior lecturer at MTU Kerry appointed to CORU board
Share this article

A Senior Lecturer at Munster Technological University, has been appointed to the health and social care professionals council, CORU.

Professor Muiris O’Laoire was announced to the role by Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly.

CORU is the body responsible for regulating health and social care professions, with a role in education and training in the industry.

Advertisement

Professor O’Laoire, who is a lecturer in the School of Health and Social Sciences at MTU Kerry Campus, joins his colleague, Dr Patrick McGarty, who was also recently appointed to the board.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus