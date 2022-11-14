Senator welcomes Colm Tóibín's decision to stand down as Listowel Writers' Week president

A Kerry senator has welcomed the decision of Colm Tóibín to stand down as president of Listowel Writers’ Week.

The internationally renowned author quit following a decision to disband the festival’s voluntary committee – an organisational structure which has been in place since it began 52 years ago.

Senator Ned O’Sullivan from Listowel said he warmly welcomed Colm Tóibín’s statement in support of the committee.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil senator Ned O’Sullivan has called for the festival committee of Listowel Writers’ Week to be reinstated and for the board of directors to change, what he described as a ‘disastrous’, course.

He said he regretted that Colm Tóibín had had to make the decision to quit as president.

An independent report by consultant Dermot McLaughlin had recommended a restructuring of Listowel Writers’ Week’s organisational set up which has been in place since 1970.

Advertisement

The report – which was funded but not directly commissioned by the Arts Council – was to ensure the festival complied with governance issues in funding applications.

In confirming he had stood down as president of Listowel Writers’ Week, Colm Tóibín stated that the festival depended on a literary community in the area who read deeply and widely; and that he saw this as best practice, as a model for any other literary festival.

Radio Kerry revealed in September that the festival had disbanded its organising committee.

Advertisement

It’s understood that copies of the report by Mr McLaughlin are being sent to key members of that committee today.

Radio Kerry has contacted the chairperson of Listowel Writers’ Week, Catherine Moylan, for a comment.