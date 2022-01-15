Advertisement
News

Self-scheduled booster appointments available in Kerry this week

Jan 15, 2022 15:01 By radiokerrynews
Self-scheduled booster appointments available in Kerry this week Self-scheduled booster appointments available in Kerry this week
Share this article

Self-scheduled appointments for COVID-19 booster vaccinations in Kerry are available this week.

The Kerry vaccination centre is at the former Borg Warner site at Monavalley, Tralee.

People aged 30 and older can book appointments for this coming Tuesday and Thursday, January 18th and 20th respectively.

Advertisement

Those aged between 16 and 29 can book appointments for this coming Wednesday, January 19th.

The HSE is reminding people not to attend a vaccination centre if they have COVID-19, have symptoms or have been told to restrict their movements.

People must also wait three months since they were last vaccinated, or last had COVID-19, to get their booster.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus