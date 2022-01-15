Self-scheduled booster appointments available in Kerry this week

Self-scheduled appointments for COVID-19 booster vaccinations in Kerry are available this week.

The Kerry vaccination centre is at the former Borg Warner site at Monavalley, Tralee.

People aged 30 and older can book appointments for this coming Tuesday and Thursday, January 18th and 20th respectively.

Those aged between 16 and 29 can book appointments for this coming Wednesday, January 19th.

The HSE is reminding people not to attend a vaccination centre if they have COVID-19, have symptoms or have been told to restrict their movements.

People must also wait three months since they were last vaccinated, or last had COVID-19, to get their booster.