Section of Island of Geese site to be sold to Courts Service for €160,000

A section of the Island of Geese site is to be sold to the Courts Service for €160,000.

Kerry County Councillors voted to sell the site, which is 22% of the overall site area, at the monthly meeting of the council.

The former site of the Denny bacon factory was given to the people of Tralee via Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

The sale of the land was discussed at length, before a vote was taken to decide the fate of the courthouse in Tralee.

28 councillors voted in favour of selling the site to the Courts Service, four voted against and one Councillor was absent.

Just over 0.2 hectares of land, which is almost half an acre, on the Island of Geese is to be sold to the Courts Service.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the vote, Chief Executive of the Council Moira Murrell told the meeting the Courts Service had been clear and that it couldn't provide a modern service in the current building in Ashe Street.

Ms Murrell also stated the Island of Geese site was regenerated to be investment ready, not to be a community park.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane proposed the sale, seconded by Fianna Fàil councillor Mikey Sheehy.

Advertisement

Councillors agreed that the current courthouse isn't fit for purpose, and a number sought assurances that a plan would be made to ensure the existing building wouldn't be left derelict; Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris said she couldn't support the sale until she had this assurance.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall stated the people of Tralee were against moving the courthouse to this new site; he and Independent councillor Sam Locke referenced a potential site from An Post, and asked if more time could be given to allow the Courts Service and An Post to try and reach a deal, adding clarity and all the information was needed.

The importance of having a fit for service courthouse and the knock-on impact that had for local businesses was also highlighted by councillors, as was the impact of those involved in court cases having to travel to Cork or Limerick for sittings.

Advertisement

The CEO of the Court Service Angela Denning met with members of the Tralee MD recently, and councillors from the other MDs told the meeting they felt they should've been included given that they were also voting on the matter; the meeting was requested by Tralee MD members.

The site will be sold to the Court Service for €160,000; this valuation was set by the Valuation Office of Ireland and Moira Murrell told the meeting the council is bound by that valuation.

Ms Murrell also stated the Courts Service has given commitment the existing building will be maintained.

Advertisement

How the councillors voted: