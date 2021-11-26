Secondary school buses returning to 100% capacity

School buses for second level students are returning to 100% capacity.

The issue was raised by Radio Kerry listeners, concerned about the move amid the current high number of cases in the county.

School transport for post-primary level has been operating at 50% capacity since last year in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bus Éireann says the Department of Education has kept this position under review, as the vaccination programme for post-primary age children was rolled out and as the restrictions were lifted on public transport.

Bus Éireann says plans began following the October mid-term break to resume operating at 100% capacity on secondary school buses.

But it says all other measures relating to hygiene, pre-assigned seating, cleaning and the wearing of masks by post-primary students will remain in place subject to further review.

Bus Éireann says its school transport offices around the country have been liaising directly with parents about any revised arrangements.