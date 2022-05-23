Second man arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Tralee

A second man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Tralee yesterday evening.

The man in his 50's was found with stab wounds when emergency services were called to the scene at the Abbey Court apartment complex shortly after 7pm.

Advertisement

His body is still at the scene this morning, pending the arrival of the state pathologist and the Garda technical bureau.

Advertisement

Gardaí arrested one man in his 50s yesterday and another man in his 30s this morning in connection to the incident.

They're being held at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations.