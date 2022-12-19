Second break in Tralee watermains in 24 hours

A watermains in Tralee, that was repaired this morning following a break last night, has suffered another break.

A second repair is now under way in the Clash area.

Meanwhile Irish Water has an alternative water supply available in Castleisland, as parts of the town and surrounding areas are without water due to water conservation restrictions.

The supply is available at the viewing point on the Limerick Road until around midnight.

Irish Water notes these restrictions are scheduled to take place until 5pm, and it may take two to three hours for water supplies to fully return after that.

Earlier, Irish Water said water outages in parts of Kerry today were related to the cold weather and low reservoir levels from overuse.

There had been reports of no water in the greater Tralee and Killarney areas, as well as Castleisland.