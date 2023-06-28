Second arrest made in relation to machinery and livestock thefts in Kerry

Gardaí have arrested a man in his late 30s in relation to machinery and livestock thefts in Kerry.

The man was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the theft of agricultural machinery and livestock.

Gardaí arrested the man in Tralee yesterday in relation to the theft in the Kerry and West Cork area.

He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda Station in Kerry.

This is the second arrest in relation to the investigation.

Earlier this month, A man in his early 20s was arrested as part of this operation, he was later released without charge.

The thefts, which occurred from November 2022 to February 2023, resulted in approximately €110,000 of farm machinery (including a tractor and slurry tanker which were later recovered) and livestock being stolen.

Through an extensive investigation conducted by Gardaí from Kerry and Cork West, it was suspected the thefts were linked to an organised crime group believed to be involved in the removal of livestock and machinery from this jurisdiction.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.