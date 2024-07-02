Advertisement
News

Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna

Jul 2, 2024 13:59 By radiokerrynews
Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna
Image from Kerry Mountain Rescue
A search operation for missing hiker Sebastian Jaworski who was last seen in West Kerry nine days ago is now being concentrated along the coastline.

It's after personal property was discovered on Banna Beach.

46-year-old Sebastian Jaworski was last seen on the summit on Mount Brandon, last Sunday, June 23rd.

The Garda Press Office says following the discovery of personal property on Banna Beach, the search operation for Mr Jaworski is now being concentrated along the coastline and the search on Mount Brandon has, at this time, been stood down.

There's a distance of some 13 nautical miles between the coast of Brandon Point and Banna.

An Garda Síochána says it continues to search with assistance from other agencies including the Coast Guard, along the coast of the Brandon Point area of the Dingle Peninsula.

