Search continues one week onsince missing hiker last seen on Mount Brandon

Jun 30, 2024 11:22 By radiokerrynews
Search continues one week onsince missing hiker last seen on Mount Brandon
It’s one week since a missing hiker was last seen on Mount Brandon.

A major search operation continues this lunchtime - one week on since the disappearance of a hiker last seen on Mount Brandon.

Search and rescue personnel have been combing the Dingle peninsula mountain since morning in an attempt to find missing 46-year-old Sebastian Jaworski.

Sebastian Jaworski reached the summit at around half past 3 (3:30pm) on Sunday, 23rd June.

It’s believed he was wearing shorts with a dark top and was carrying a large rucksack at the time.

Kerry Mountain Rescue was tasked by An Garda Síochána on Tuesday afternoon to search for the missing hillwalker.

Ground and air searches have taken place every day since then, together with the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA), Dingle Coast Guard, Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue-115.

Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue-117 from Waterford brought search personnel up the mountain earlier today, while Iveragh Coast Guard is conducting a search using two drones.

Over 50 members of Kerry Mountain Rescue are involved in the search this lunchtime.

The poor weather over the past few days has severely impacted visibility, making search conditions difficult.

The Coast Guard says that a northerly wind on the mountain today is making it feel like November rather than mid-summer

Anyone who may have seen Mr Jaworski on the hill or around the general Brandon area or since Sunday afternoon is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station (066 9151522)

