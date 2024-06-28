Kerry Mountain Rescue re-issue appeal for information as search for missing man continues on Mount Brandon

Kerry Mountain Rescue are re-issuing their appeal for information as they continue their search for a man who’s missing on Mount Brandon.

The 46-year-old man was last seen at the summit of the West Kerry mountain on Sunday afternoon, and his car was seen in the Faha car park on Tuesday.

Searches for the man began on Tuesday afternoon and they have involved Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dingle Coast Guard, the Search and Rescue Dog Association, and Rescue R115 the rescue helicopter.

Kerry Mountain Rescue have been told that the man was last seen near the summit of Mount Brandon on Sunday at around 3.30pm.

He was wearing shorts with a dark layer on top and was also carrying a large rucksack at the time.

Extensive ground and air searches have been taking place over the past few days, but the man has yet to be located.

Kerry Mountain Rescue is again appealing to anyone with any information to get in touch; the team says any information now matter how small will help the teams coordinate and focus their searches over the coming days, particularly if the man was seen on another part of Mount Brandon after 3.30pm Sunday.

Weather conditions and visibility have deteriorated in the last 36 hours, making the search conditions difficult.

The search operation will continue over the coming days.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Dingle Garda Station on 066 9151522. An image of the man can be seen on the Radio Kerry website.

Posted by Kerry Mountain Rescue Team on Friday, June 28, 2024

Video from Kerry Mountain Rescue

An image of the man who is missing on Mount Brandon: