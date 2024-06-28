Search for missing man on Mount Brandon enters fourth day

The search on Mount Brandon for a missing man enters its fourth day today.

The 46-year-old man was last seen at the summit of Mount Brandon on Sunday afternoon, and his car was seen in the Faha car park on Tuesday.

The search has involved Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dingle Coast Guard, the Search and Rescue Dog Association, and the Coast Guard helicopter.

Kerry Mountain Rescue says weather and visibility have deteriorated considerably in the last 36 hours, making for difficult search conditions.

The search continues today, and the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team have also thanked locals for their support and hospitality throughout the week.