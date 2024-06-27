Advertisement
Ground search ongoing in West Kerry for missing man

Jun 27, 2024 13:41 By radiokerrynews
Ground search ongoing in West Kerry for missing man
A ground search is ongoing this afternoon on Mount Brandon for a man missing since Sunday.

The 46-year-old man was last seen at the summit of the West Kerry mountain on Sunday afternoon, wearing a yellow t-shirt.

Searches have been underway in the area since Tuesday, when the alarm was raised after his car was spotted in Faha car park.

A ground search continues in the area this afternoon, with members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and the Coast Guard involved.

Radio Kerry understands the use of a helicopter was considered to help with the search today, but the weather has prevented this from happening.

And a reminder that a photo of the man is on the Radio Kerry website and on Radio Kerry’s social media, and anyone with information should contact Kerry Mountain Rescue or gardaí.

