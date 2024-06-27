Advertisement
News

Search for missing man to resume on Mount Brandon shortly

Jun 27, 2024 09:18 By radiokerrynews
Search for missing man to resume on Mount Brandon shortly
A search operation will resume later this morning on Mount Brandon for a man missing since Sunday.

The 46-year-old man last seen at around 3:30pm on Sunday at the summit of Mount Brandon; he was wearing a yellow t-shirt.

The search began on Tuesday evening, and continued through yesterday after pausing for the night.

After another pause overnight, the search is due to resume within the next hour, weather-dependent.

Kerry Mountain Rescue says the poor weather will make searching more challenging, and the conditions will be kept under review as the day progresses.

Anyone with any information should contact Dingle garda station on 066 9151522, or the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

