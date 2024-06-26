Search continues for man missing from Mount Brandon

The search for a hiker missing from Mount Brandon in West Kerry continues this lunchtime.

The 46-year-old man was last seen at around half past three on Sunday afternoon wearing a yellow t-shirt, on the summit of Mount Brandon.

The alarm was raised yesterday morning when his vehicle was found in the nearby Faha car park.

The search involving local gardaí, Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dingle Coast and Cliff Rescue, and Valentia Coast Guard began yesterday.

They resumed at around 8 o'clock this morning after stopping for the night.