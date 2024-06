A search is underway on Mount Brandon for a man who was last seen two days ago.

The man, who’s believed to be 46-years-old, left Cork city on Sunday morning.

He was last seen on Sunday afternoon in Faha car park, adjoining Mount Brandon in West Kerry.

Advertisement

His vehicle has been found in the car park.

Valentia and Dingle Coast Guard, the Rescue 115 helicopter, Kerry Mountain Rescue and the gardaí are involved in the search.

Alan Wallace is with Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.