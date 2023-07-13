Scottish chef supplying friends in Dingle with cannabis given suspended sentence

A Scottish man who was cheffing in Dingle and supplying friends with cannabis has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Rory McDonald had been living at 1A Orchard Lane, Dingle and working locally at the time of the offences in 2014.

He had gone back to his home in Scotland for some years, before returning to Ireland to face charges.

Rory McDonald was before Tralee Circuit Criminal on two charges; having cannabis for sale or supply at his then home, 1A Orchard Lane, Dingle on May 20th 2014, and unlawfully importing cannabis into the State between March 15 and May 20th 2014.

Gardaí were given confidential information about Mr McDonald and a search warrant was sought and executed on Mr McDonald’s property on May 20th 2014.

They found a suspected cannabis, which was later valued at €2,000, and a mobile phone was seized, which had messages showing he was selling or supplying cannabis.

Mr McDonald was arrested and made admissions, including that he was selling cannabis for profit to a group of friends, and had been supplied by a friend in the UK.

Before the case was finalised in the courts, Mr McDonald returned to Scotland in 2015, unaware a book of evidence was to be served on him.

He has since returned to Dingle, and gardaí says he’s been fully co-operative, but is keen to return to his home in Scotland.

Judge Sinéad Behan said drug dealing is a scourge, and individuals doing it should be dealt with in a particular way.

She issued a headline sentence of years, but reduced that to one year due to Mr McDonald having no previous convictions, his guilty plea, and good work history.

She then fully suspended the sentence for two years.