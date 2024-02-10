Advertisement
Schools in Kerry invited develop AI skills

Feb 10, 2024
Schools in Kerry are being encouraged to learn about ArtificiaI Intelligence.

BrAIn_waves was designed by Microsoft to equip young people with AI literacy and skills.

For primary school students a two-part series explores computational thinking, algorithms, data, and how AI works at a basic level.

For secondary school students a four-part series explores the fundamentals of AI and its impact on everyday life with specific lesson areas including algorithms, data, machine learning, and ethics.

Educators can access the series at rte.ie/learn.

