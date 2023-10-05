Advertisement
Scammers charging thousands of euro for poor quality tarmac works in North Kerry

Oct 5, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Scammers charging thousands of euro for poor quality tarmac works in North Kerry
Scammers are charging thousands of euro for poor-quality tarmac works on driveways in North Kerry.

An elderly man was targeted by these scammers and was pressured into allowing them carry out the works.

They spent an hour at this house laying a small bit of tarmac and then demanded €3,000 from him and put pressure on him again to pay them quickly.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly spoke to the family and is warning others not to fall victim to these scammers; he’s urging people to report them to Gardaí if they come across them.

Deputy Pa Daly explains what happened in North Kerry:

