Samaritans in Kerry on call 24/7 over festival period

Dec 22, 2023 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Samaritans in Kerry on call 24/7 over festival period
Mental health issues, loneliness and problems caused by abusive relationships, are the main reasons people contact the Samaritans in Kerry over Christmas.

That's according to spokesman for the organisation in Kerry Michael Mannix, who says they typically receive around 25,000 calls to the Tralee help line every year.

Around 60 volunteers in the county help to keep the service going 365 days a year, and it's estimated that someone will call the Samaritans every three minutes.

He urged anyone who is feeling low or suicidal, to pick up the phone and call the free phone number on on 116 123.

He says that while it's a time of fun and celebration for many, for others, the festive period is particularly difficult:

