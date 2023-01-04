Sale of Island of Geese site to Courts Service progressing

The sale of a section of the Island of Geese site in Tralee to the Courts Service is progressing.

Kerry County Council agreed to sell a 0.49-acre portion of the former Denny bacon factory site to the Courts Service for a new courthouse for €160,000 in September.

It followed a vote by all 33 Kerry county councillors to sell the plot of land, which passed by 28 to four, with one councillor absent.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry understands the sale is going through conveyancing, meaning the title and ownership are in the process of being transferred to the Courts Service.

Kerry County Council told Radio Kerry the matter is currently being progressed through the County Solicitor’s office.