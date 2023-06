The sale has been agreed for a period house in Tralee, which is on the market for over 1 million euro.

The two-storey Ballyard House, which consists of a renovated main house, coach house and manicured gardens, was put on the market in April.

Auctioneer Gary O’Driscoll was seeking offers in the region of €1.4 million for the property.

Radio Kerry News understands that unconditional contracts have been entered into, but the sale hasn’t officially closed.