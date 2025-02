There’ll be increased frequency on flights operating from Kerry Airport to Alicante this summer.

Ryanair has launched its summer schedule with seven routes operating from Kerry Airport.

These routes are Alicante, Faro, Frankfurt Hahn, Manchester, London Stansted and London Luton, as well as its domestic route to Dublin.

The airline says it increased the frequency on the popular Kerry to Alicante route this summer to give customers in the South and South-west even more choice.