Over 135,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in third quarter of 2024

Dec 26, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 135,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in third quarter of 2024
Over 135,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in the third quarter of this year.

That’s according to figures released from the Central Statistics Office.

The report shows over 31.8 million passengers passed through the main Irish airports in the first nine months of 2024.

According to the CSO 135,505 passengers travelled via Kerry Airport between July and September.

This represents a slight rise on the same period last year, when more than 133,000 (133,729) passengers traveled through the Farranfore airport.

Over 46,000 (46,075) people passed through the doors of Kerry airport in July; just under 50,000 (49,651) did in August, while almost 40,000 did in September (39,779).

In the third quarter of this year just below 70,000 (69,146) passengers departed the airport; while more than 66,300 (66,359)  arrivals were recorded.

1,024 flights were handled by Kerry airport during the period- 512 arrivals and 512 departures.

London-Luton was the most popular route between July and September, with almost 35,000 (34,851) people making this journey (17,854 arrivals and 16,997 departures).

Dublin, London-Stansted and Alicante were the next most popular routes for passengers travelling through Kerry Airport.

