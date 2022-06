Ryanair has announced two new routes from Cork Airport to Rome and Newcastle.

Both services will begin in October and will operate twice a week for the winter.

Rome is Europe’s third-largest capital city, and the route to Rome Leonardo da Vinci (Fiumicino) Airport is expected to be popular with both Irish outbound and Italian inbound visitors.

Newcastle International Airport is expected to cater to both Irish and UK visitors, but also for those travelling to Premier League games.