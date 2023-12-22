Advertisement
Rural Independent group of TD's call for referendum on immigration policy

Dec 22, 2023 08:48 By radiokerrynews
The Rural Independent group of TD's are calling for a Referendum on Ireland's immigration policy.

The group, which includes Kerry Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae - says its time for public input in how the country manages international protection applicants.

The Rural Independent TD's say a poll on immigration should be held on March 8th next when the people are already due to vote on the issues of family and carers.

The group's leader Mattie McGrath says the immigration issue is more pressing and public input is needed , particularly in the context of housing shortages and strained public services.

The Tipperary TD says that while immigration has benefitted Ireland and there is a moral duty to provide a haven for those genuinely seeking asylum, there's been no 'meaningful communication with the public or communities'.

In a statement the Rural Independent group of TD's says a cap is necessary, and continuing on the current path without public consultation, such as a referendum, challenges democracy and dismisses the genuine concerns of ordinary people.

