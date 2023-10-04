Advertisement
News

Rural Independent Group call for abolition of USC and agricultural supports in pre-budget submission

Oct 4, 2023 17:21 By radiokerrynews
Rural Independent Group call for abolition of USC and agricultural supports in pre-budget submission
Share this article

The Rural Independents have proposed the abolition of the Universal Social Charge, 30 euro increases to social welfare rates, and a carbon tax freeze in its pre-Budget submission.

Also in its document, it calls for additional agricultural supports, including no capping of the suckler herd.

The group, which includes Kerry Independent TDs, Michael and Danny Healy-Rae - also believes a referendum should be held on a future public sector broadcasting model.

Advertisement

Michael Healy-Rae says the Government has a chance to significantly help people:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney man speaks of groundbreaking successful cancer trial
Advertisement
22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry
UHK unit redecorated to honour nurse who died when driving home from night-duty
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney man speaks of groundbreaking successful cancer trial
22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry
800-plus acres of land and cottage in Kerry with auction starting price of over €600k
Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort in Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus