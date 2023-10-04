Rural Independent Group call for abolition of USC and agricultural supports in pre-budget submission

The Rural Independents have proposed the abolition of the Universal Social Charge, 30 euro increases to social welfare rates, and a carbon tax freeze in its pre-Budget submission.
Also in its document, it calls for additional agricultural supports, including no capping of the suckler herd.
The group, which includes Kerry Independent TDs, Michael and Danny Healy-Rae - also believes a referendum should be held on a future public sector broadcasting model.
Michael Healy-Rae says the Government has a chance to significantly help people: