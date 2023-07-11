RSA offering child car seat checks in Kerry tomorrow

The Road Safety Authority has announced that its face-to-face child car seat checking service is back in Kerry.

The Check It Fits service is back visiting locations around the country after a two-year absence and will be in Kerry tomorrow (Wednesday July 12th ).

The RSA says car seat installation is often easy to get wrong; this allows parents and guardians to be sure the child is safe when travelling.

These checks will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, 10.00am – 5.30pm, in Cahills Supervalu Ballybunion, Smyths Toys, Manor West, Tralee and Aldi in Killarney.

The free check takes 10 to 15 minutes and people may walk in, no appointment is needed.