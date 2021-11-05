Routes for Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West bypasses to be published next week

Preferred routes for two bypasses along the N21 Limerick to Tralee Road are to be published next week.

The projects for Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West aim to relieve congestion for motorists travelling between Kerry and Limerick and further afield. The N21 Limerick to Tralee Road is used by many motorists travelling between Kerry and Limerick, and those travelling further afield, including to Dublin.

Both the N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme and N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme are expected to relieve congestion by bypassing the two towns, improving journey times and road safety. A shortlist of route options went out on public consultation last February; feedback was considered by the project team, who will publish the preferred route for each bypass next Tuesday.

These will then be subject to public consultation; from Tuesday at 2pm for four-weeks, the routes will be available to view on N21newcastlewest.ie and N21abbeyfeale.ie.

People can also schedule an online or telephone meeting with a member of the project team.

Information can be requested, and meetings can be booked from November 9th to 23rd by calling 087 057 3813.

Observations on the plans can be made up to December 7th.

Observations can be emailed to [email protected] or [email protected], or by post addressed to N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme or N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme, Mid West National Road Design Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 H5RR.