Roundabout near Fitzgerald Stadium to be named after late Weeshie Fogarty

Apr 28, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
The late Weeshie Fogarty is to be honoured today as a roundabout near Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney will be dedicated to him.

The renowned broadcaster and sportsman was synonymous with the Killarney stadium.

He commentated on numerous matches there for Radio Kerry Sport and also worked nearby in St Finans Hospital, which overlooked Fitzgerald Stadium.

The roundabout at the junction of Daltons Avenue and Marian Terrace will be dedicated to the Terrace Talk presenter at a special ceremony at 3pm.

PRO of Killarney Legion GAA club Enda Walshe says it’s a great honour and fitting tribute:

