Rose of Tralee Tour visiting Longford

The 32 roses are continuing to take in various sights as part of the 2023 Rose of Tralee Tour.

The tour kicked off in Wexford last Friday as the roses met for the first time.

Today the roses are visiting Center Parcs, St Mel's Cathedral and Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, Granard in Longford.

They’ll also attended a gala dinner at Barberstown Castle, Kildare.

The 2023 rose tour will conclude on Friday, as the roses arrive into today; the festival will run from Friday to Tuesday August 22nd.