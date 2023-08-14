Advertisement
Rose of Tralee Tour visiting Longford

Aug 14, 2023 12:15 By radiokerrynews
Rose of Tralee Tour visiting Longford Rose of Tralee Tour visiting Longford
Chicago Rose Kelley Leyden, Western Canada Rose London Prusko, San Francisco Katie McFadden and Meath Rose Lane Galvin arriving at the Ashdown Park Hotel at the beginning of the Rose Tour. Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The 32 roses are continuing to take in various sights as part of the 2023 Rose of Tralee Tour.

The tour kicked off in Wexford last Friday as the roses met for the first time.

Today the roses are visiting Center Parcs, St Mel's Cathedral and Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, Granard in Longford.

They’ll also attended a gala dinner at Barberstown Castle, Kildare.

The 2023 rose tour will conclude on Friday, as the roses arrive into today; the festival will run from Friday to Tuesday August 22nd.

 

