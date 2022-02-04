Advertisement
Rose of Tralee still in negotiations about moving TV selections to MTU Sports Academy

Feb 4, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Rose of Tralee still in negotiations about moving TV selections to MTU Sports Academy
The Rose of Tralee International Festival is still in negotiations about moving the televised selections to the Munster Technological University.

That's according to Executive Chair of the festival, Anthony O'Gara.

He was speaking after announcing a new partnership with the Meadowlands Hotel, which will host the Roses, judges, and tv crew exclusively, ending the relationship with the Rose Hotel.

Discussions are expected to conclude in the coming weeks around securing a new lead sponsor for the festival.

The organisers want to hold the televised selections in the Sports Academy building at MTU Tralee, instead of the Dome marquee which is erected each year.

Festival Executive Chair, Anthony O'Gara, hopes this will become a reality.

