The Rose of Tralee International Festival officially kicks off today.

The event will run until next Tuesday.

The 33 Roses and their escorts began a nationwide tour last week, which will come to an end when they arrive in Tralee today.

Over the coming days, the Roses will attend a range of events, including the Rose Ball tonight and they'll take part in parades over the weekend, before the televised selection nights on Monday and Tuesday.