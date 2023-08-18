Advertisement
Rose of Tralee International Festival and Féile Thrá Lí get underway today

Aug 18, 2023 10:30 By radiokerrynews
Aidan Turner turners bar tralee , Sharon Houlihan, Moira Murrell KCC , Jim Finucane Mayor of Kerry , Malachy Kelly The Tall Man , Johnnie Wall Mayor of Tralee , Fiona Kirby kirby's brogue inn Tralee , Jane Foley KCC and Mark Sullivan Rose Hotel Tralee Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Rose of Tralee International Festival and Féile Thrá Lí get underway today.

The 32 roses will arrive to Tralee today, after setting off on the rose tour last Friday.

An official ceremony to welcome the roses to the town will take place at 7pm in Siamsa Tíre; it had been due to take place in the Island of Geese but was moved due to the weather warning.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and meet the Roses; it's a free event.

There will be musical performances and a welcome address from the Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall.

The event gets underway at 7.00pm at Siamsa Tíre.

The festival and various street entertainment events will run until Tuesday night, when the 2023 Rose of Tralee will be crowned.

 

 

