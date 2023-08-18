The Rose of Tralee International Festival and Féile Thrá Lí get underway today.

The 32 roses will arrive to Tralee today, after setting off on the rose tour last Friday.

An official ceremony to welcome the roses to the town will take place at 7pm in Siamsa Tíre; it had been due to take place in the Island of Geese but was moved due to the weather warning.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and meet the Roses; it's a free event.

There will be musical performances and a welcome address from the Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall.

The event gets underway at 7.00pm at Siamsa Tíre.

The festival and various street entertainment events will run until Tuesday night, when the 2023 Rose of Tralee will be crowned.