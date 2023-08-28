Advertisement
Rose of Tralee CEO says televised selection nights may have to move from Tralee

Aug 28, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
The CEO of the Rose of Tralee International Festival says the televised selection nights could be moved to Dublin if the festival doesn’t get support from Tralee.

The two televised selection nights of the Rose of Tralee have taken place in the Kerry Sports Academy in the MTU for two years now, having previously been held in a temporary “dome” structure at Fels Point.

CEO of the Festival Anthony O’Gara says that long-term, the festival would need an events centre in Tralee and financial support from local businesses to be healthy.

Mr O’Gara added that Kerry County Council’s financial contribution has not increased in seven or eight years, although the council’s own budget has increased greatly during that time.

He says that while the street festival will always have to remain in Tralee, the televised selection nights may have to move elsewhere.

Mr O’Gara, however, ruled out Killarney as an alternative home for the festival.

