Rose of Tralee at advanced stage in search for major sponsors

Rose of Tralee organisers are at an advanced stage in the search for major sponsors for this year’s festival.

That’s according to CEO of the Rose of Tralee Festival, Anthony O’Gara.

He was speaking after it was confirmed the televised selections in August will take place at the Kerry Sports Academy in the Munster Technological University campus in Dromtacker.

Mr O’Gara says the festival could operate without a sponsor, but it will have some on board by August.

Anthony O’Gara says the festival attempted to arrange a concert in Austin Stack Park, but failed to land the act after productive discussions with the GAA.