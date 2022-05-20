Advertisement
News

Rose of Tralee at advanced stage in search for major sponsors

May 20, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Rose of Tralee at advanced stage in search for major sponsors Rose of Tralee at advanced stage in search for major sponsors
Share this article

Rose of Tralee organisers are at an advanced stage in the search for major sponsors for this year’s festival.

That’s according to CEO of the Rose of Tralee Festival, Anthony O’Gara.

He was speaking after it was confirmed the televised selections in August will take place at the Kerry Sports Academy in the Munster Technological University campus in Dromtacker.

Advertisement

Mr O’Gara says the festival could operate without a sponsor, but it will have some on board by August.

Anthony O’Gara says the festival attempted to arrange a concert in Austin Stack Park, but failed to land the act after productive discussions with the GAA.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus