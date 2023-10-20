Advertisement
Roscommon community donates to Ballybunion Sea Rescue in honour of local drowning victim

Oct 20, 2023 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Roscommon community donates to Ballybunion Sea Rescue in honour of local drowning victim
A community in Roscommon has raised a substantial sum of cash for Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue, in memory of a local man who drowned at the North Kerry resort last year.

Dessie Byrne and his sister Muriel Eriksson drowned in August 2022 after getting caught in a rip current, despite efforts by the local rescue service to revive them.

Dessie's best friend, Brendan O'Donnell from Lecarrow, organised a car, tractor and motorbike run in memory of Dessie, raising €10,500.

A sum of €3,500 from the proceeds was donated to Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue Service, with the balance going to similar organisations in Roscommon.

PRO of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue Service, Omar Fitzell welcomed what he said was a 'wonderful gesture' by the people of Lecarrow.

He says voluntary groups like their's, are constantly in need of extra cash to keep the service up and running:

