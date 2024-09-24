Advertisement
Rosanna Davidson and Heidi Higgins to judge Ladies Day at Listowel Races this Friday

Sep 24, 2024 09:19 By radiokerrynews
Rosanna Davidson and Heidi Higgins to judge Ladies Day at Listowel Races this Friday
Rosanna Davison and Heidi Higgins, were today announced as the judges of the McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady at the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival on Friday 27th of September 2024. Rosanna and Heidi are pictured with Declan O'Hara from McElligott's KIA Tralee and David Fitzmaurice, Chairman, Listowel Race Company. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Former Miss World Rosanna Davidson, and award-winning fashion designer Heidi Higgins are the judges for the 2024 McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady, at the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival.

It will take place this Friday, the 27th of September.

The overall winner of Best Dressed Lady will be off to New York and staying in the Fitzpatrick Hotel in Manhattan.

There are also cash prizes of €1,000 for most creative headpiece and €500 for most contemporary outfit.

For more information visit www.listowelraces.ie

