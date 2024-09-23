Advertisement
News

Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival

Sep 23, 2024 18:02 By radiokerrynews
Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival
Share this article

Kerry County Council will close a number of streets in Listowel to facilitate the holding of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

The Market Street, Listowel, From McKenna’s Corner to the Super-Valu Entrance will be closed from 4.00 p.m. to 12.00 midnight on Wednesday the of 25th September.

Church Street to The Square, Listowel, From the KDYS Building to St. John’s Theatre will be closed from 7.00 p.m. to 12.00 midnight on Friday the 27th of September.

Advertisement

Due to these road closures, motorists are advised to expect delays for 30 minutes before and after these events.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival
Advertisement
Gardaí appealing for witnesses after petrol bomb thrown at Killorglin property
Gardaí urge caution on new scam calls after Kerry people defrauded of over €17,000
Advertisement

Recommended

Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival
Gardaí appealing for witnesses after petrol bomb thrown at Killorglin property
Gardaí urge caution on new scam calls after Kerry people defrauded of over €17,000
Rodri’s season looks to be over
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus