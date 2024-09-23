Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival

Kerry County Council will close a number of streets in Listowel to facilitate the holding of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

The Market Street, Listowel, From McKenna’s Corner to the Super-Valu Entrance will be closed from 4.00 p.m. to 12.00 midnight on Wednesday the of 25th September.

Church Street to The Square, Listowel, From the KDYS Building to St. John’s Theatre will be closed from 7.00 p.m. to 12.00 midnight on Friday the 27th of September.

Advertisement

Due to these road closures, motorists are advised to expect delays for 30 minutes before and after these events.