Roads to close in Dingle tomorrow to facilitate Ride Dingle

Apr 22, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
There will be a number of road closures in Dingle tomorrow (April 23rd), to facilitate Ride Dingle, a 120km cycle route on the Dingle Peninsula and Slea Head.

The relief road starting from Nelliefreds bar/Mart Junction to the Goat Street junction will be closed from 6am to 6pm.

There will be no access from R559 Paidi O’Shea’s pub to the R559 Dun Chaoin Junction from 8.45am until 10am.

From 9.15am to 12.30pm, the R560 Spa Road / Old Brewery Junction to the R550/R560 Cloghane junction will be closed.

 

