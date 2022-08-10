Advertisement
Road users advised of emergency road closure in Gneeveguilla

Aug 10, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has announced a temporary emergency road closure in Gneeveguilla.

The L-7019 local road from Toorenamult Cross, Gneeveguilla to Knockrower South Cross is to close as a result of safety considerations due to a partial collapse of an existing culvert.

Kerry County Council said local crew is inspecting the site to determine how long the road closure will last for.

Diversions are in place and will be clearly signposted.

Diversions are as follows:

Traffic travelling from Scartaglin towards Gneeveguilla via Knockrower:

Continue on the R577 at Knockrower West Cross until Knocknaboul Cross, turn right onto the L-2032 towards Tooreencahill Cross, turn right onto the L-3013 at Tooreencahill Cross towards Gullane Cross and onto the L-3009.

Traffic travelling from Gneeveguilla towards Scartaglin via Knockrower:

Continue on the L-3009 at Tooreenamult Cross until Scrahanfadda Cross, turn right onto the L-7017 towards Haremount Cross, turn right onto the L-3006 towards Canguilla Cross, proceed straight through Canguilla Cross towards Scartaglin Cross and onto the R-577.

