Road surface repairs and improvements to take place in Killarney National Park

Road surface repairs and improvements will take place in Killarney National Park over the coming weeks.

The works will take place at Knockreer, Muckross House/Muckross Abbey to the main gate and the southern section of the Dinis Loop (from Brikeen Bridge to the intersection with the N72).

Works will begin on the Muckross House to the Muckross Abbey section this week; a system of rolling road and track closures will be in operation for short periods.

Advertisement

Management of Killarney National Park are asking members of the public to obey the road closures and say they regret any inconvenience these essential road safety works may cause.