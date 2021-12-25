Road safety works in Glenbeigh to take place if funding available

Road safety works in Glenbeigh will begin in the new year, if funding is available.

At the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Kerry County Council said safety improvement works will take place there as part of the HD17 Road Safety Programme.

The council said this is subject to getting approval and the necessary funding, while the works also must be agreed with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

It follows requests by Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who says these are absolutely essential for local residents, businesses and tourists.