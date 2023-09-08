Road Haulage Association president says driving test process needs to be modernised

The president of the Irish Road Haulage Association says he has mixed views on the Government’s plans to reduce speed limits.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers announced the decision in response to the level of road deaths this year.

129 have been killed on roads – a 24% increase on the same time last year.

Eugene Drennan of the Irish Road Haulage Association says it makes sense to reduce the speed limit to 30 kilometres in housing estates and to reduce speed on narrow back roads.

But he doesn’t agree with plans to reduce the limit on main roads.

Mr Drennan says education is a better response.

Eugene Drennan says the driving test system needs to be modernised.

The Irish Road Haulage Association Annual Conference will be held in Killarney today and tomorrow at the Gleneagle Hotel.

The Taoiseach will address the gathering at a gala dinner on Saturday at 8pm while Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers will speak to members tomorrow at 1pm.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae will give a welcome address to delegates this evening.