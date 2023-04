Kerry County Council is temporarily closing some South Kerry roads tomorrow.

The R559 Milltown Bridge to the R559 / Paudi O’Sheas Pub Junction will be closed from 7.30 a.m. to 8.45 a.m.

The R559 / Paudi O’Shea’s Pub Junction to the R559 Dun Chaoin Junction, will then close from 8.45 am to 10 am.

Finally the R560 Spa Road / Old Brewery Junction to the R550 / R560 Cloghane Junction will close at 9.15 until 12.30pm.

These closures are to facilitate charity cycle, Ride Dingle.