Road closures this evening for Christmas in Killarney parade

Motorists in Killarney are being reminded of road closures around the town this evening for the Christmas parade.

The turn off from the Killarney bypass road to Upper Lewis Road, from the Cleeny and Park Road sides will be closed from 5:30pm to 6:15pm.

It will take a new route this year, from Fitzgerald Stadium travelling along Lewis Road, on to College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street and High Street.

These streets, as well as Upper New Street, will also be closed from 5pm to 7:30pm this evening.

The Christmas in Killarney Festival Committee is asking people to wear face masks, adhere to social distancing and arrive early for the parade.