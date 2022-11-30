Advertisement
Road closures in Killarrney this weekend due to Killarney Historic Rally

Nov 30, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrynews
There will be a number of street and car park closures in Killarney town centre on this week.

This is to facilitate the Killarney Historic Rally.

The Lewis Road Car Park will be unavailable for parking from 8:00 pm on Thursday, until 11:00 am on Saturday.

Additionally, Main Street, Killarney from the Plaza Hotel to the junction of Main Street and New Street will be closed from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Friday.

On Saturday, there will be road closures in the Moll’s Gap, Beallaghbeama and the Shanera/Kilgobnet areas of Beaufort.

