Road at Lauragh Post Office reopened

Feb 27, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
The road at Lauragh Post Office has now reopened.

The R571 had been closed for a time after a single vehicle crash.

The collision happened at around 11am, but it’s not yet known if anyone involved has suffered injuries.

