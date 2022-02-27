Road at Lauragh Post Office reopened

The road at Lauragh Post Office has now reopened.
The R571 had been closed for a time after a single vehicle crash.
The collision happened at around 11am, but it’s not yet known if anyone involved has suffered injuries.
Advertisement
The road at Lauragh Post Office has now reopened.
The R571 had been closed for a time after a single vehicle crash.
The collision happened at around 11am, but it’s not yet known if anyone involved has suffered injuries.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus