The planning application for a pontoon on the River Feale has been met with strong opposition.

Listowel Kayaking Club applied for permission to Kerry County Council for the pontoon, an access ramp and a security fence.

The council says its received 16 objections to the application so far.

Some locals and anglers have raised negative environmental impacts and lack of consultation as issues.

A decision is expected from the council by February 15th.