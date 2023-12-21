Rising food prices resulted in busy year for Tralee’s Soup Kitchen

Rising food prices, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has led to an exceptionally busy year for Tralee’s soup kitchen.

Co-founder Collette Price, says there’s been a steady rise since last spring in the number of people arriving at the kitchen every Saturday.

She says the new faces they’ve been seeing, are mostly local and from all walks of life.

The soup kitchen is located at Teach an tSolais, beside the Church of Ireland at the top of Ashe Street in Tralee.

It provides a free hot meal to everyone who needs one every Saturday between 12 noon and 2pm, and will be open this Saturday, December 23rd and again on Saturday, December 30th.

Ms Price says the facility has provided a life line to many people during the last year: